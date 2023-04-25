Video emerges of doomsday cult leader Paul Mackenzi ‘disowning’ his church





A video has now emerged on social media where cult-leader Paul Mackenzi is captured saying he had closed down his church and was not willing to go on with the message he was spreading.

Mr Mackenzie has been on the news in recent days following the discovery of mass graves of followers of his Good News International Church in Shakahola village, Kilifi County.

“I want to inform all Kenyans of interest that I closed the church and here today in front of the media I say goodbye,” Mr Mackenzie says in the undated video.

He says he was no longer going to work in the ministry and that everything about it had come to an end.

The deceased faithful are reported to have died of starvation on the advise of the cult leader to fast to death so as to meet Jesus Christ. Mr Mackenzie has led Good News International Church since 2003.

The death toll from the Shakahola starvation cult currently stands at 89, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki saying it is a turning point for Kenya on how to handle security issues caused by religious insurgents.

President William Ruto has since liked the cult-leader to a terrorist, describing the teachings of Mr Mackenzie as weird and unacceptable after he radicalised thousands in his teachings.

It has also emerged that the cult-leader has a criminal record having been arrested on several occasions.

Currently, families are streaming to the area as they hope that they may end up finding their kin who disappeared after they left for the Coast region.