Jimal Rohosafi’s daughter with new bae Michelle Wangari hospitalized





Businessman Jimal Rohosafi has revealed that his daughter with new girlfriend Michelle Wangari is unwell.

Jimal posted a video showing the baby hospitalized last night. One clip showed Wangari holding the child in a hospital ward, and she was hooked to an oxygen mask.

“Pray for my baby girl Amal,” Jimal wrote.

He also shared yet another video of Wangari rocking the baby, expressing faith that she would get better.

“It shall be well, baby,” he wrote.

The couple did not reveal many details about what is ailing their child.

Jimal announced that he was expecting a baby with Michelle to his social media fans on Valentine’s Day.

At the time, he also said Michelle has the qualities of a woman he was looking for after he was dumped by his two wives, Amira and Amber Ray last year.

Amira announced that she had filed for divorce over ‘disrespect’ while Amber said her relationship with Jimal had expired.

Jimal and Michelle have been in a relationship for over a year.

“We started dating on Valentine’s Day 2022. She was my employee but before that she was my friend and we would chat a lot,” he said.

Jimal said he got interested in her after he learnt that she had done a finance course in school.

“I realised she is better off working in my company since she is hardworking and is also very intelligent,” he said.

Jimal divorced his wife Amira in December 2022. Their marriage had been full of drama.

It all began about four years ago when Jimal sought and went after Instagram influencer Amber Ray, born Faith Makau, and got involved in a publicized affair.

Amira has since moved on, filed for divorce and embarked on rebuilding her life with her two sons. Amber on the other side is expecting a child with businessman Kennedy Rapudo.

