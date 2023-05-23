Viral clip: He was a man, not deaf woman, Murkomen on stripped passenger

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Kipchumba Murkomen responds to questions before the National Assembly Committee on Transport and Infrastructure at Continental House in Nairobi on December 7, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

Transport and Roads Cabinet Secretary (CS) Kipchumba Murkomen on Monday released details of what happened after pictures of a deaf-mute woman allegedly stripped naked in a matatu went viral.

In a statement, the CS said the person in question was not a woman, as reported on social media.

This was after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) concluded investigations into reports that a passenger had been stripped naked for lack of fare.

“The information being circulated on social media is distorted, as investigations have not established a case as portrayed in the media. The passenger in question is a man, not a woman,” Murkomen said.

According to the CS, the male passenger was among 14 others who travelled from Meru to Nairobi, but when other passengers were asked to pay the fare, he was sound asleep.

“On arrival at Nairobi Tea Room, the matatu terminus, at about 10 am, the passengers alighted except the male passenger who was still sleeping. When awakened, he reportedly appeared confused and disoriented and did not pay the required fare.

“Police officers on patrol were alerted as the said passenger began to undress inside the said vehicle. The officers escorted the vehicle and the passenger to Central Police Station, Nairobi, whereupon it was decided after interrogation that the said passenger should be returned to Meru as he appeared to be unstable,” he added.

He said that from this interaction, it appears that the said passenger has some mental challenges and for this reason “we have deliberately avoided releasing his pictures or his name and other personal details”.

Over the weekend, a section of Kenyans were shocked after pictures emerged claiming that the passenger was mute and deaf and had been stripped naked by the tout after she was unable to express herself over the bus fare.

According to the images shared by a social media user, the passenger was seen trying to “cover herself” as she sat with her chest bare and her trousers slightly pulled down.

“Luxury shuttle services has done an inhumane act which should not be entertained at any cost, they have just stripped naked a lady who is deaf-mute just because she couldn’t express herself on the issue of fare, this act should be condemned by all means,” the post read in part.

