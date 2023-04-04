Wajir County resident demands financial transparency from KURA

A section of Likoni road/Entreprise road interchange in Nairobi's Industrial Area. The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has announced the closure of Likoni Road starting Wednesday for dual carriage works. FILE PHOTO | NATION

A resident of Eldas Constituency in Wajir County is demanding answers from the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) regarding the usage of funds allocated for road construction in the area.

Faisal Abdidikadir Adan, through his law firm of Wesonga, Mutembei and Kigen, has requested KURA provide him with financial documents showing how public funds were utilized to construct roads in the constituency between the years 2015 and 2022.

In the request, the law firm demands that KURA avails a complete list of companies/entities that tendered for the construction, upgrading, rehabilitation, and maintenance of roads, including all the successful bidders.

Faisal also wants to access documents outlining the specifications of all the roads that were upgraded, maintained, and rehabilitated during that period.

Moreover, Faisal’s legal demand includes seeking Tender Committee Evaluation reports for all the bids in respect to all the roads whose construction was advertised and awarded.

He argues that as a resident of Eldas Constituency, he has a right to access such information to ensure transparency and accountability in the usage of public funds.

This demand for transparency comes after another resident from Mandera North Constituency sought a similar request from KURA over funds expenditure allocated to the transport sector.

The residents’ concerns over how funds are spent in the public sector are valid, and government agencies must be transparent and accountable to the public.

