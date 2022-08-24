Kura cautions motorists using unfinished Eastern Bypass

Ongoing construction of the 28-kilometre Eastern Bypass into a dual carriageway in this photo taken on February 18, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has cautioned motorists using the recently commissioned Eastern Bypass to strictly adhere to traffic rules when using it.

The road, which was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta last month, is still under construction but has seen motorists driving on the wrong side of the road.

The road agency said that motorists should desist from breaking the law as U-turns and road signages have been provided to guide motorists as they drive along the entire road corridor.

“Please note, that our enforcement team is on the ground to deal with anyone who violates the traffic rules,” Kura said.

The Silas Kinoti-led road agency noted that majority of accidents that have happened along the bypass are because of motorists driving on the wrong side instead of using the provided U-turns.

The 27km bypass, which is being expanded into a dual carriageway for Sh12.5 billion, was expected to open to the public in June.

The dualling of the bypass began in November 2020, after the signing of a contract between Kura and the China Communication Construction Company.

The project includes building five major vehicular crossings involving bridges, and a six-lane dual carriageway on the busy sections of the road.

It starts at City Cabanas on Mombasa Road, linking motorists through Ruai towards Ruiru and passing over Thika Road to Ruaka, where it joins the Northern Bypass.

The project is expected to ease traffic along the busy Eastern Bypass, which serves the eastern side of Nairobi and diverts traffic from the city centre.

The Eastern Bypass was built as a single carriageway, but since it was completed in 2014, considerable urbanisation and commerce have emerged along its corridor, raising traffic volumes significantly.

This has in turn resulted in severe and unpredictable traffic jams, rendering the road unusable as a reliable link to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The dualling project was among 11 major infrastructure initiatives Kenya showcased to international investors during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, in May 2017.