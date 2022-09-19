Watch: Corazon Kwamboka and Frankie exchange pleasantries at public event after breakup

Lawyer-cum-socialite Corazon Kwamboka (left) and her ex-boyfriend Frank Kiarie aka Frankie Just Gym It. PHOTOS | POOL

Lawyer cum socialite Corazon Kwamboka and baby daddy Frankie Kiarie alias Frankie Just Gym It exchanged pleasantries in an event over the weekend.

In a video seen by Nairobi News, Frankie walks past Corazon share a few words then proceeds to take a seat.

Corazon and Frankie ended their relationship in February with Corazon saying, “I’m single. I choose me. Life goes on,” while attaching a black rose.

With Frankie saying in an interview that the reason for their breakup was due to Corazon’s daddy issues.

“The two ladies I have been with, they did not have father figures, this is something that Corazon and I have talked about.

Her dad wasn’t really there full time so when the dad would come around he would ask her for something.

So to her love had a condition, so even me when I showed her love, unconditional love, she tries to find the condition. So you end up having to over prove yourself in every situation,” he said.

Corazon then took to social media and calling out Frankie for disclosing a private matter just for clout.

“Imagine telling someone shit in private and in confidence with full vulnerability then they use it for clout. If I start to talk no one will stop me. I choose to remain silent, for the sake of my children because I know one day they will be grown,” she said.

Additionally, still servicing netizens some tea, Kwamboka lamented of the emotional torment and disrespect she had been silently enduring following the breakup.

“I was diagnosed with clinical depression, I begged for help. I was told ‘leta watoto tulee’ while you get your mental health right. I dusted myself, no one was going to take my kids. I rose like a phoenix, finally I am doing better.”

The duo started dating in 2020 after Frankie broke up with Maureen, the mother of his other two children.

At the time, Frankie disclosed that he’d parted ways with his baby mama of six years because of ‘irreconcilable differences.’

