DP Gachagua gives details of his meeting with Raila Odinga





Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has divulged details of his meeting with Azimio la Umoja’s presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

In an interview, Gachagua who is cognizant of Odinga’s political experience said, “With so much respect, I pleaded with him to take up his role and lead his troops to keep us in check.”

Adding that an effective opposition is good for a country, Gachagua while criticizing the previous regime led by former President Uhuru Kenyatta said, the lack of an opposition made things tough.

“The reason why we have a problem in this country for the last five years is because we did not have an opposition. We had a mongrel of a government.”

Adding that the lack of an opposition made the country end up with empty coffers, the DP added, “He (Odinga) has done it before (leading the opposition). He said he will keep us in check vigorously.”

Days after the August 9, 2022, general election, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati announced President Ruto as the President-Elect.

The win did not augur well with Mr Odinga hence he moved to court to challenge it.

However, a seven bench judge led by Chief Justice Martha Koome affirmed Ruto’s win and he was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president early last week.

Mr Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua would skip the inauguration ceremony saying, they respected the apex court but did not agree with it.

In specific, Mr Odinga who was out of the country to ‘reflect and heal’ when change of guard was happening said he would have a meeting with Azimio leaders and share what they plan on doing next.

“It is sad how people of this country woke up to vote but one man by the name Jose Carmago from Venezuela comes to dictate who becomes the President of the country. We are waiting for the final detailed judgement they said they will issue,” he said in Mombasa during Abdulswamad Nassir swearing in.

