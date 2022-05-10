WATCH: Lulu Hassan blocks singer Jovial from dancing with hubby

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor Lulu Hassan (left) on set with her husband Rashid Abdallah. PHOTO | COURTESY

Lulu Hassan has caused a stir on social media after she appeared to interject a singer dance with her husband Rashid Abdalla.

The famed TV presenter had thrown her hubby a bash to mark his 40th birthday and invited a prominent singer namely Jovial to entertain the invited guests.

Known for her Jeraha song which she is featured by Otile Brown, Jovial dressed in a short green dress was singing and dancing to her Mi Amor song towards Rashid when Lulu playfully interjected, grabbed her hubby danced a few seconds, before leaving the stage with a smile on her face.

The incident has set tongues wagging with the crowd present at the birthday celebrations ululating and Rashid smiling.

Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) had this to say;

One user felt she could also do the same thing Lulu did saying no one should be dancing with her man.

Pia Mimi I can do this 😂 no one is dancing with my man 😭😂 Lulu Hassan 😂 pic.twitter.com/fS2BpDtxGV — Beth Kasinga 🌴 (@beth_kasinga) May 9, 2022

Another one felt if Lulu would have waited for some longer time, things would have changed.

Another one felt Lulu was policing her man and she needed to set him free.

Sasa huyo mumama ataishi kufuata huyo adi lini…si kwa TV Tena si huko pia nyumbani wako pamoja…men need time with theirselves — Hunt Trameri (@hunttrameri) May 9, 2022

Another one said she was glad she had an unsecure attachment because she would care less.

I’m glad I have an unsecure attachment cos I would care less — Monet R (@kiambu_princess) May 9, 2022

Another one asked whether dancing was something to cause the interjection.

Really? Kwani ku dance ni kitu 🤷🏽‍♂️ I’d just be watching from the side 😂 — Benji Ndolo (@BenjiNdolo) May 9, 2022

Another one thought it was prudent of Lulu since the she had no memo as the first wife.

Lakini lazima mkeo wa kwanza ajulishwe and by the look of things she still doesn’t want another woman in their throne 🔥🔥👏🏿 — Tall Missy 👩🏾‍💻 (@SanyaTracy) May 9, 2022

Another one felt that’s the kind of jealousy that proves that your woman still has feelings for you.

The kinda jealousy that proves your woman still got the feels for ya. 💉 — Gladiator in jeans 🇰🇪 (@eduzmi) May 9, 2022

Another one felt that Rashid would do what he wants whether Lulu is around or not.

At the end of the day, he gon' do what he wants to… without you around😊 — NJAMBI❄️ (@njambifever) May 9, 2022

Rashid, also a prominent television journalist, celebrated his 40th birthday in style with his children bringing him a cake while finalizing the 7pm news bulletin forcing him to tear up.