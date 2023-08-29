WATCH: Moses Kuria boards motorbike to attend Ruto’s Cabinet meeting in Kakamega





Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria had to board a motorbike on August 29, 2023, so as to catch up with President William Ruto’s Cabinet meeting in Kakamega.

President Ruto is on a five-day tour of Western Kenya which commenced on August 26, 2023.

Due to the fear of arriving late, CS Kuria was compelled to hire a motorbike to catch up to ferry him to State Lodge in Kakamega.

In a viral video, he can be seen boarding the bodaboda, while appearing tense about arriving late for the cabinet summit.

Time stamp 6:20 AM. On my way for the cabinet meeting in Kakamega County. Mapema ndio Best. pic.twitter.com/puPDwRqncj — CS Moses Kuria (@HonMoses_Kuria) August 29, 2023

However, during the ride, the bodaboda operator engages in a conversation expressing his joy for meeting the high-ranking government official.

The rider identifies himself as Bernard Etale.

“I am happy to meet you for the first time. I am Bernard Etale and I work here in Kakamega as a bodaboda rider,” the rider introduced himself.

Bernard also commended Kuria for his closeness with the youths in the region.

Nevertheless, he expressed amazement at seeing a Cabinet Secretary using a bodaboda to go to work.

“Then, I am surprised you are not using a car?” he curiously posed.

In response, Mr Kuria revealed that his driver had been late in picking him up.

“The driver is late,” the CS answered.

The rider further inquired why the driver would be late.

“Did the driver sleep in Nairobi?” he asked.

“What time is it now?” CS Kuria inquired, and to his surprise, it was already past 6 Am.

Kuria explained that he was headed for a Cabinet meeting and was determined not to arrive late.

“The President is quite strict,” the CS remarked.

Interestingly, Kuria accused the rider of delaying him with questions and alleged he was worried about losing his job due to the delay.

“Hiyo mboka itapotea…Acha story nipeleke job…Ama umelipwa uniharibie mboka…” he explained as the rider took off.

The incident comes barely a month since Mr Kuria and his counterpart, Internal Security CS Prof Kindiki, were locked out of State House, Nairobi, for arriving late at a Cabinet meeting convened by Dr Ruto.

The President warned that he would not tolerate latecomers in his commitment to serving Kenyans.

He said he would require late comers to give reasons in writing.

Also read: Exclusive: Why I desperately need a job from DP Rigathi Gachagua

Revealed: Police visited tycoon Jaswant Rai after he was released by abductors