EXCLUSIVE: Mungai Eve talks about her dream wedding with boyfriend Trevor





Celebrity power couple Mungai Eve and her boyfriend Director Trevor, are setting their sights on a dream wedding that’s set to not only be a private and luxurious affair but also possibly take place outside Kenya.

In an exclusive interview with Nairobi News, the talented YouTuber, Mungai Eve, shared her vision for the perfect wedding.

A lover of celebrations centered around love, she envisions a wedding that’s intimate, involving only those who hold a special place in their hearts and have been supportive of their journey.

As for the location, she dreams of saying “I do” in a luxurious setting beyond the Kenyan borders.

“I love weddings, gender reveals, proposals, and occasions that revolve around love. So, my dream wedding should not have a lot of people. Only those close to my heart and those who have been supportive. For location, I would want it to be outside Kenya. I dream of a luxurious wedding,” she said.

When asked about the timing of the wedding, Mungai Eve playfully defers the question to her partner, Director Trevor, suggesting that the decision ultimately rests with him.

The celebrity couple has been together since 2019, and Mungai Eve credits Director Trevor for his patience and influence on her temperament.

She admits to being outspoken and quick to voice her opinions, but Trevor’s composed nature has taught her the art of patience and composure.

“He is very patient with me since I am very outspoken and sometimes you will find me speaking my mind anywhere. He has taught me how to be very patient. I used to be very temperamental but Trevor has really helped me to be composed.”

Despite the cyberbullying they occasionally face, Mungai Eve emphasizes that the negativity has not affected their relationship.

She recalls instances of false rumors, including claims of pregnancy when she was simply unwell, and acknowledges that such moments have weighed them down.

“The only thing that used to affect our relationship was the trolls, people saying am pregnant and maybe I am just sick. We would be so low knowing that we are fighting something.”

Also read: Man who assaulted his ailing father with stones pleads guilty in court

Man in court for threatening to kill his girlfriend