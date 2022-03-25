WATCH: Tanzanian songbird drops controversial hit

Tanzanian rapper William Lyimo aka Bilnass goes on one knee to propose to his girlfriend. Nandy. PHOTO | COURTESY

Tanzanian singer Nandy has released her latest single dubbed Siwezi.

The song has a controversial touch to it after a photo and video she shared on Instagram went against the community guidelines.

The singer had last week released the controversial visuals for the music video, causing uproar online as it depicted her taking her own life.

The photo which has since been deleted showed Nandy hanging from the top of a tree with a rope around her neck.

Many termed the photo insensitive, but in her latest single, the singer says she feels like she is carrying the world on her shoulders as her lover is in love with another lady.

Nandy goes on to say that she cannot live without him and the thought of him loving someone else kills her.

Symbolizing the space that Nandy sees herself in life, Siwezi escalates the sounds of freedom, confidence, and a feeling of self-belief in the person she is becoming.

The song is produced by Tanzania’s finest, Kimambo.

Describing the music, Nandy says it plays as the sound of a young African lady who’s hungry for success and to change the narrative and how women are perceived in society.

The song has so far garnered more than 600K views.

Instagram was forced to pull down a suicidal photo shared on their platform, but the singer through her Insta stories, said it was quickly blown out of proportion by her fans without trying to understand what she was up to.

Instagram regulations forbid jokes, photos or videos that are sexist, racist, insensitive or homophobic.