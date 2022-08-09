Watch: Wajakoyah’s viral election moments elicit reactions

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah addresses the media at Indangalasia Primary School after he failed to vote after technical hitch with the Kiems kit on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah addresses the media at Indangalasia Primary School after he failed to vote after technical hitch with the Kiems kit on August 9, 2022. PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP





Roots Party presidential candidate Prof George Wajackoyah on Tuesday turned up at the Indangalasia Primary School to vote.

He could not.

There was a technical hitch with the KIEMS kit and thus could not be verified to vote.

A disappointed Wajackoyah addressed the press saying, “We are waiting to see what happens, like they have said.”

Adding, “They said they would give us another 11 hours and asked us to be patient.”

As he was addressing the members of the fourth estate, Wajackoyah was interrupted by a loud ringtone from the phone of one of his supporters who turned to take the call.

Irritated by the interruption, Wajackoyah remarked, “Please switch off that phone and if it rings I will send you away.”

Watch the hilarious moment Wajackoyah asks his supporter to turn off his phone or leave.

Wajackoya’s viral moment while addressing the media pic.twitter.com/ppZZ3T8uLl — Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) August 9, 2022

He pointed out that he is the only presidential candidate who hasn’t voted.

This year’s election has attracted four presidential seat contenders beside Prof. Wajackoyah.

They are David Mwaure of the Agano Party, Deputy President William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza, and Azimio La Umoja One Kenya coalition’s Raila Odinga.

Watch his entire speech after he failed to vote.