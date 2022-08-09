Boni Khalwale calls for patience after Kakamega gubernatorial election hitch

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale (left) chats with Deputy President William Ruto (centre) and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega town on June 12, 2022 during a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE

Kakamega senatorial candidate Boni Khalwale, has called for patience in the county after the electoral body suspended election for governor.

Speaking on Tuesday after casting his vote at Malinya Primary School in Ikolomani constituency, Dr Khalwale said that although he is not aware of the reasons that led to the decision he believes it must be for a greater good.

“I am aware of the breaking news but I am not aware of the reasons behind it. We expect the 2022 General Election to be handled professionally and the decision taken by the commission I believe was in line with the greater need with it ensuring that the process would be free and fair and transparent,” Dr Khalwale said.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) suspended the gubernatorial election in Kakamega and Mombasa counties following irregularities found on the ballot papers.

Dr Khalwale is seeking to reclaim the seat he held from 2013 to 2017 when he lost to Cleophas Malala who is now running for Kakamega governor.