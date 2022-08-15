What did I do Martha? Murkomen laments after Twitter block





Seems there is a Twitter beef between Elgeyo Marakwet Senator under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Kipchumba Murkomen and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition running mate, Martha Karua.

The Senator-elect posed a question to Martha in a tweet that has since gone viral.

“I just realized Mama Martha Karua blocked me on Twitter? Why would she block the most followed politician after the President and the Leader of Opposition?”

He added, “What did I do?”

In past interviews and interactions online, Martha has always expressed her right to use the block button.

You diss her, you get blocked.

You post bigotry remarks and tag her. Block.

You look at her sideways. BLOCK.

Martha doesn’t suffer fools, trolls or wajuaji online.

Murkomen joins a list of tweeps and famous people who have been relegated to the ‘block’ jail by Martha. They include, Mike Sonko who woke up one day and realised he is blocked.

Sonko shared the screenshot and it went viral.

The screenshot was retweeted widely and eventually Martha responded to the outburst on why she blocked the Senator tweeting, “@njendani @kenyanpundit @MikeSonko indeed I exercise my right to choose who to associate with.”

Adding, “Blocking, unfollowing and following are all choices open to Twitter users I bet we all use!”

She continued, “We all choose the company we keep if we are honest!”