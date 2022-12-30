Why Sonko is not mourning Brazilian footballer Pele





Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has revealed why he will not mourn the Brazilian fallen footballer Pele but rather veteran journalist Catherine Kasavuli.

Pele was considered the best-ever footballer who passed on Thursday, 29, 2022, while the acting KBC Managing Director confirmed Kasavuli’s demise on Friday, 30, 2022.

In a post on his socials, Sonko shared that there was no reason to mourn the international player when years back, a Kenyan soccer player passed on, no international players mourned them.

“I will not mourn the former Brazilian international player Pele who died jana coz when our Kenyan former international soccer players like Joe Kadenge died hakuna watu from other countries walituma rambi rambi zao.

(I will not mourn Pepe because when Kenyan former international soccer players like Joe Kadenge died no country sent their condolences)” he said.

However, he passed on his condolences to Kasavuli’s family, saying, “Today, on behalf of my family I wish to convey my sincere condolences to Veteran journalist and former prime time news anchor Catherine Kasavuli who has died following a battle with cancer.

May the Almighty God rest her soul in eternal peace. May He give strength to her family during this difficult period they’re undergoing.”

Kasavuli, battling cancer, showed strength and resilience in the face of her diagnosis.

Having been admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital, Kasavuli kept updating her fans on her well-being and even shared vital lessons she had learnt since her admission in October 26th.

“I know I’ll fight this. I am currently getting ready for a phase two procedure,” she said.

Last month, Kenyans were requested to contribute to Kasavuli’s medical bill with her pay bill number for contributions being made available.

Since the 1980s, Kasavuli has played a significant role in Kenyan media. Before retiring in 2015, she was one of the first anchors to host a live TV programme for a privately owned station in the 1990s.

Kasavuli first anchored the news on KBC in 1985 when the station was known as Voice of Kenya (VOK).

The soft-spoken and ever-smiling anchor has also worked for KTN and Citizen TV before taking a break.

In 2020, she made a comeback on TV on National broadcaster KBC, where she hosted the Legend Edition show every weekend.

