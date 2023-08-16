Why strict diets are harmful and unnecessary





The concept of “clean eating” has slowly started to gain immense popularity. Promising health and vitality, the clean eating trend advocates for the exclusion of processed foods and sugars from one’s diet.

However, beneath the surface, this dietary approach can be harmful and unnecessary, often leading to rigid restrictions that may not be conducive to long-term well-being. Clean eating initially appears attractive due to its promise of better health and a leaner physique. Advocates emphasize the consumption of whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, while avoiding processed foods and artificial additives. However, the rigid guidelines can lead to an unhealthy obsession with food choices and anxiety around “cheat” meals.

Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist, Dr Hilda Mukami says; “Strict diets often lead to nutritional imbalances. Removing entire food groups, like healthy fats, can deprive the body of essential nutrients. Additionally, adhering to such rigid rules can create an unhealthy relationship with food, fostering guilt and anxiety when deviating from the prescribed plan.”

Cutting out foods rich in healthy fats, for instance, can deprive the body of essential nutrients like omega-3 fatty acids, leading to negative impacts on brain health and heart function. Moreover, strict diets can foster an unhealthy relationship with food, triggering guilt and anxiety when deviating from the prescribed meal plan. This emotional toll can contribute to disordered eating patterns.

Contrasting the restrictive nature of clean eating, a balanced approach to nutrition encourages moderation and flexibility. This involves enjoying a wide variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, whole grains, as well as occasional treats. The key is to focus on portion control, mindful eating, and listening to one’s body cues. A balanced diet can provide the necessary nutrients without the stress of adhering to rigid rules.

“Transitioning involves a mindset shift. Start by focusing on intuitive eating, paying attention to hunger and fullness cues. Incorporate a variety of foods and appreciate the pleasures of eating without guilt. It’s a gradual process that can lead to a healthier and happier relationship with food,” said Dr Mukami.

She added;

“Guilt is counterproductive to overall well-being. Remember that food isn’t just about nutrients; it’s also about enjoyment and social connections. Developing a positive mindset around food takes time, but practicing self-compassion and acknowledging that it’s normal to indulge occasionally can be very liberating.”

The myth of clean eating overlooks the fact that every individual’s nutritional needs are unique. Factors such as metabolism, activity level, and existing health conditions play a significant role in determining dietary requirements. Rigid diets fail to account for these variables, potentially leading to unintended consequences, like inadequate energy levels and nutrient deficiencies. Consulting a registered dietitian or healthcare professional can help tailor a diet that aligns with individual needs.

In the pursuit of better health, it’s crucial to approach dietary choices with mindfulness and a holistic perspective. The myth of clean eating perpetuates the idea that a strict diet is the only path to well-being when in reality, balance and flexibility are essential components of a sustainable and healthy lifestyle.

While clean eating may offer short-term benefits, its long-term repercussions can be harmful, both physically and mentally. Embracing a balanced approach to nutrition that considers individual needs and promotes a healthy relationship with food is far more beneficial in the quest for overall wellness. Remember, health is not a one-size-fits-all concept, and it’s important to prioritize nourishment and enjoyment in equal measure.