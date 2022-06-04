William Ruto picks Kithure Kindiki as his chief agent

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure addresses a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure addresses a Kenya Kwanza Alliance campaign rally at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





Deputy President William Ruto has announced that Kenya Kwanza Alliance has appointed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as its chief agent.

The DP made the announcement at the Bomas of Kenya after he was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for president in the August 9 General Election.

“Mr Kindiki will be the liaison between the presidential campaign secretariat and the IEBC,” Dr Ruto said.

Prof Kindiki will be assisted by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

Mr Kindiki’s appointment to the key role comes days after he lost the running mate slot to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Thereafter, the senator said he would quit elective politics after the August polls.

Following Ruto’s clearance by IEBC, the Kenya Kwanza team has embarked on a whirlwind tour of Nairobi which will take them to South B, South C, Mukuru, City Stadium, Gikomba and Majengo. The campaign tour will culminate in a major campaign rally at Kamukunji grounds.

Speaking to Nairobi News, UDA’s director of communication Wanjohi Githae said the DP will take time during the tour to meet and greet his supporters.