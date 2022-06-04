William Ruto gets IEBC clearance to run for president

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua when they present their papers to the IEBC at the Bomas Of Kenya on June 4, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua when they present their papers to the IEBC at the Bomas Of Kenya on June 4, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Deputy President William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua have been officially cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to run for the presidency in the August polls.

The electoral commission chairman Wafula Chebukati said Dr Ruto met all the requirements set by the commission.

“I am delighted to receive the certificate that will allow Kenya Kwanza to participate in this year’s election. Kenya Kwanza has confidence in IEBC that it is up to the task and I commit that my team will work with you diligently so we can have a credible, free, fair and verifiable general elections,” Ruto said.

Dr Ruto was accompanied by officials of his United Democratic Alliance (UDA), aspirants and supporters. Also present are Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang’ula of Ford Kenya and others key allies of the DP.

The Deputy President, who will be running on a UDA ticket under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance umbrella, was the third candidate to be cleared by the commission today.

IEBC has already cleared Roots Party leader Prof George Wajackoyah, Walter Mong’are of Umoja Summit Party and lawyer David Mwaura Waihiga of the Agano party to contest for the presidency. Mr Waihiga was cleared early on Saturday morning.

The commission says that about 10 presidential aspirants have appeared before the team for clearance. Six independent candidates and four from political parties.

At the same time, the DP announced that Kenya Kwanza has appointed Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki as its chief agent.

Prof Kindiki will be assisted by UDA Secretary-General Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.