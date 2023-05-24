Worry not, I have no interest in your hubby, Betty Kyallo tells Sarah Kabu

Media personality Betty Kyallo has reached out to celebrated businesswoman Sarah Kabu following the circulation of a viral photo that captured her in a hearty laughter with Simon Kabu.

In the photo, Betty and Kabu is seen sharing a light moment, while an unamused Sarah stirs sharply at them in the background. Sarah’s stern facial expressions in the photo have since been turned into a meme by netizens.

Now Betty has assured Sarah that there is no reason for her worry since she is no romantically interested in Kabu. She explained that their interaction was solely a business conversation.

“Sarah Kabu, we were simply discussing our own matters. It was just a business conversation,” she said

The mother of one added that she was having dinner with her younger sister Gloria when she saw the photo trending.

“Gloria told me to check what people were saying online. I was surprised to see Sarah’s angry expression. They have such a loving relationship. I can’t do the things they do. Sarah, I want to assure you that I have no interest in him. You guys are my friends, and you are safe,” she said.

At the same time, Betty also provided insights into what viewers can anticipate in Season 2 of Kyallo Kulture.

“Season 2 is going to be exceptional. I’ve opened up about personal experiences that I didn’t realize had hurt me deeply, as well as the pain endured by my sisters that affected me,” she said.

“Expect to witness a range of emotional reactions. However, despite it all, we remain united as sisters. The content is genuine and unfiltered. There is a person we encountered who bears a striking resemblance to someone from my past.”