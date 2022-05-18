You’ll soon be able to ‘left’ WhatsApp groups silently





WhatsApp is working on a new upcoming feature that could prevent awkward moments when you want to leave a group chat by removing notification that is usually sent to everyone in the group.

When the feature becomes available, the app will still notify the group admins that you’re leaving, but everybody else wouldn’t know unless you tell them.

Currently, when users exit a group, WhatsApp normally adds a system message in the chat to inform all participants.

A screenshot shared by WABetaInfo showed how users will be alerted differently if they try to leave a WhatsApp group.

“Only you and group admins will be notified that you left the group,” the message read.

WABetaInfo first talked about the feature when Meta discussed experimenting with communities, which people can use to combine separate group chats “under one umbrella with a structure that works for them,” back in April.

Currently, the feature is being developed for WhatsApp desktop beta, but it will later be available on WhatsApp beta for Android as well as iOS before all users get to try the feature.

This feature will be especially helpful to people who’ve been attempting to leave groups but cannot because of the awkward moments announcing each person’s exit.