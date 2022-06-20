YouTuber Lorna Muchemi expecting first child





Content creator Lorna Muchemi and her husband Diallo Gatabaki are expecting their first child.

The couple made the announcement together in a series of photos with one showing him in bed with a pregnancy test reading positive.

Another photo showed the couple posing in bed while holding a photo of the baby’s ultrasound.

Lorna, otherwise known as Lornzie on the popular YouTube channel ‘Over 25’ broke the news on Sunday and linked a celebratory message to her husband in commemoration of ‘Father’s day’.

In another photo was a carousel of a denim jacket, a photo from ultrasound and a photo frame inscribed ‘baby Gatabaki loading’.

Lornzie also posted a reel on her Instagram feed where she shows off her baby bump and captioned, “Secret’s out! Baby Gatabaki dropping soon!”

The comment section was in a matter of minutes flooded with heartwarming messages from fans and friends of the new parents to be in town.

The news of their expectancy has left their fans in jubilation as the couple are still newly weds having tied the knot in October 2021 in a lavish private wedding ceremony.

Lorna Muchemi and Diallo Gatabaki exchanged their vows by the garden pond at Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club.

The two held a traditional wedding (ruracio) earlier in June 2021 and it was nothing short of breath taking judging from the photos the couple shared online.

Lornzie is a digital content creator, best known from her part in ‘Over 25’, & a fashion enthusiast, while Diallo is a marketing communication professional with over 10 years of experience.