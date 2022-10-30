Zambia Police to ‘investigate’ lawmaker Aaron Banda’s compromising video





A Zambian Member of Parliament has had to endure humiliation after a video showing him in an apparent compromising position emerged online.

In the 49-second clip seen by Nairobi News, Ackleo Aaron Banda, the Vubwi constituency lawmaker is seen lying on a bed while chatting a lady on a video call.

The two are engaged in a conversation without clothes and appeared excited as they seduced each other to show off their bodies and private organs to each other.

The video elicited mixed reactions from Zambians on social media as police announced they will be investigating the matter.

Nairobi News cannot share the video on moral and legal reasons.

“We have to investigate of course. We don’t just do things anyhow, we have to institute investigations and when we are done with investigations, we will be able to tell the nation what our findings are. When we see such things in public domain, we have to institute investigations,” the Zambian Observer quoted Police as saying.

“He must be arrested for making a short video,” said Elliot Le Roux.

“They should also investigate the smile, there’s more to it,” added Eug Ene.

“This wasn’t a p*rnograhics, it was a conversation of two grown up adults chatting with a device. With happiness as lovers thought of showing their faces to each other which lead to showing off what you saw. Long distance relationships do that to everyone. Nothing wrong for lovers to fantasize each other, however, the wrong is to publish what is not meant for public but for one self. Caution, such chats shouldn’t be recorded,” added Jojo.

“This is what we mean when we say Zambian law is one sided. It always targets those in opposition,” said Jay Meek.

“What will they be investigating? How he got his phone and started a video call or who taught him to video chat,” asked Katongo Jonathan Chanda.

36-year-old Mr Banda is a first time Parliamentarian having been elected to represent Vubwi Constituency on August 12, 2021, on a Patriotic Front Party ticket.

His victory was initially challenged in court but the Lusaka High Court declared him as the duly elected Parliamentarian and is one of the youngest politicians in the country.

Prior to his election win, he served on the Committee on Education, Science and Technology from September 2021 to July 2022.

His education qualification is a Grade 12 Certificate and enjoys reading books and watching soccer.

Mr Banda’s compromising video has already turned him into an internet meme and the identity of the woman in the video remains unknown in the public domain.