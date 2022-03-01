Zari: Diamond is more caring than when we were dating





Zari Hassan maintains her relationship with baby daddy Diamond Platnumz strictly revolves around how to co-parent.

In an interview with NBS Television in his home country, the Ugandan socialite also accused haters of assuming she is still romantically involved with the Tanzanian singer.

She also opened up to her new catch, describing the man as ‘sweet’.

“We are doing a good job co-parenting our children (with Diamond),” she explained.

“Even when we hang out with our children, it just ends there. I don’t associate with Diamond in a romantic way, but we hang out a lot. We usually go for dinner with our children, sometimes he buys plane tickets so that I can take the kids to Tanzania to see him, or he comes to South Africa, and that’s it,” said Zari, who’s based in South Africa where she manages her deceased husband’s businesses.

“Co-parenting at first was not easy, but we had a sit down where we defined our priorities, where our kids came first, and over time things got better,” she added.

Further describing her relationship with Diamond, Zari said, We’re friends more than we were lovers. We connect so much, and I have now grown to like him more than when we were lovers.”

Zari though does not make things difficult for those speculating if she is still seeing Diamond owing to her frequent visits to Tanzania where she confessed in a recent media interview to spending the night at his home. She is also always commenting on his social media pages in catchy and flowery language.

The interview comes days after Zari announced she’s currently seeing a flamboyant South African businessman simply known in public circles as GK Choppa, months after denying there was an affair between the two.

“Yes I’m dating him, he’s a nice guy, he’s sweet. Choppa is a sweetheart. I know there’s a lot of criticism but he’s a really nice guy,” Zari remarked.