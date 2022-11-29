14 suspected muggers in court on charges of planning robberies

Some of the suspects when they appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Some of the suspects when they appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





Fourteen suspected muggers who were arrested on Friday night in Embakasi have been arraigned in court and charged with preparing to commit felonies.

Charges against the suspects state that they were found with articles for use in connection with robberies.

The items they were allegedly found with include a toy pistol, 37 knives, six scissors, six pangas and two hammers. The prosecution said the suspects were so armed to commit robberies.

Also read: How Ruai conman stole 2m by selling piece of land to 2 people

The suspected muggers were rounded up after they were cornered at their hideout within Embakasi’s Transami area during an operation following outcry by members of the public.

Some of them were charged with trafficking narcotics after they were allegedly found with rolls of bhang during the arrest.

The suspects denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts.

Also read: Mwangaza under siege as Meru residents ‘rubber stamp’ impeachment

One of the suspects told the court that he was meeting the other suspects who are members of a group to write a proposal for them for the Hustlers Fund loan. The suspect said he is an architect and a masters’ student in project management adding that he teaches a unit at a college in the area.

The suspects were released on a bond of Sh200,000 without an option of a cash bail.

The court ordered for a pre-bail report to be tabled on December 20 during the mentioning of the case.

Also read: You have nowhere to hide, reform before we catch you, CS Kindiki warns criminals