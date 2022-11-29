Join our Telegram Channel
KOT react to DP Gachagua’s Sh400,000 bash money after posting paybill for hunger donations

By Wangu Kanuri November 29th, 2022 2 min read

Kenyans on Twitter have expressed mixed reactions following the Sh400,000 bash money Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua donated to Komarock Primary School amidst a looming pay bill for hunger donations that he is largely advocating for.

The DP, who was monitoring the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) at the school on Tuesday morning, assured the children that once they were done with their exams on Wednesday, then there would be a party for the students to bid each other goodbye.

“Si nipange bash kidogo the following? After you are through with your exams, I will give the head teacher Sh 300,000 so that after the exams you can come and have a bash muagane kwaheri. And also we will not leave the teachers behind because they have also done a good job, I will give Sh 100,000 for the teachers so that pia hao washerehekee kidogo,” he said.

Last week, the DP, who was nicknamed Riggy G, graced the Outspan Medical College graduation, where he donated half a million to the graduates for a ‘bash.’

“Graduates will you spend the night here or you will go home? Can I plan for a small bash? I will leave Sh500,000 for the graduates bash,” he said.

Ironically, on Monday, the DP, through the National Steering Committee on Drought Response committee, shared a pay bill and bank details for Kenyans to donate and assist those facing famine.

The funds collected through the PayBill (880990) and bank account (KCB Account 1305486137) will be used to feed at least 4.3 million Kenyans in the affected 23 counties in the Arid and Semi-Arid areas with the second in command appealing to Kenyans to heed to the call by the government and contribute part of their income.

