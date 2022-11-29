KOT react to DP Gachagua’s Sh400,000 bash money after posting paybill for hunger donations

Deputy President elect Rigathi Gachagua make a speech during the swearing in ceremony of Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga in Nyeri town on August 25, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Kenyans on Twitter have expressed mixed reactions following the Sh400,000 bash money Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua donated to Komarock Primary School amidst a looming pay bill for hunger donations that he is largely advocating for.

The DP, who was monitoring the Kenya Certificate of Primary Examinations (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) at the school on Tuesday morning, assured the children that once they were done with their exams on Wednesday, then there would be a party for the students to bid each other goodbye.

“Si nipange bash kidogo the following? After you are through with your exams, I will give the head teacher Sh 300,000 so that after the exams you can come and have a bash muagane kwaheri. And also we will not leave the teachers behind because they have also done a good job, I will give Sh 100,000 for the teachers so that pia hao washerehekee kidogo,” he said.

Last week, the DP, who was nicknamed Riggy G, graced the Outspan Medical College graduation, where he donated half a million to the graduates for a ‘bash.’

“Graduates will you spend the night here or you will go home? Can I plan for a small bash? I will leave Sh500,000 for the graduates bash,” he said.

Ironically, on Monday, the DP, through the National Steering Committee on Drought Response committee, shared a pay bill and bank details for Kenyans to donate and assist those facing famine.

The funds collected through the PayBill (880990) and bank account (KCB Account 1305486137) will be used to feed at least 4.3 million Kenyans in the affected 23 counties in the Arid and Semi-Arid areas with the second in command appealing to Kenyans to heed to the call by the government and contribute part of their income.

It is officially confirmed. Kenya is a circus and our leaders are clowns running it. His excellency, our wonderful President Mr. Riggy G, is offering some free 300, 000 to a school round if applause for that thoughtful gesture while the citizens are urged to donate…f pic.twitter.com/t1uA5Ekjae — Dee (@_dee_diana) November 29, 2022

Riggy G has misplaced priorities, direct that Money to drought stricken areas — 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐇 (@254_iconicc) November 29, 2022

The 400,000/- would have gone a long way in helping the starving Kenyans but Riggy G doesn't see it that way. pic.twitter.com/ElrvSGVyuN — Neville Isaboke (@nevz_isaboke) November 29, 2022

Riggy G must be the biggest clown this country has ever had. — JEALDENNA (@IamJeal) November 29, 2022

Now this is total madness. Riggy G created a Paybill number yesterday for drought mitigation and yet there is enough money to give out to candidates to hold unnecessary 'bashes'. pic.twitter.com/f7QsaefciC — 𝕂𝕀ℙℝ𝕆𝕋𝕀ℂℍ 𝕂𝕀ℝ𝕌𝕀 (@kiprotichbkirui) November 29, 2022

Riggy G can give 400k for a bash but he wants Kenyans to contribute to a paybill he created.Actually choices have consequences. — Nelson Kabando (@nellobando) November 29, 2022

