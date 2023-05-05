4 Azimio supporters granted bail after denying opposition riot charges

The four suspects when they appeared in the Makadara Magistrate's Court. PHOTO|JOSEPH NDUNDA

Four supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga have been ordered to pay Sh4000 bail to secure their freedom after denying charges of participating in the protests on Tuesday, May 2.

They are Cleophas Omuhanga, Dennis Wambuke, Stephen Olando and Michael Muli Ngatia, who are charged with participating in a riot contrary to Section 78 (3) read with Section 80 of the Penal Code.

The four were arraigned at Makadara Magistrate’s Court on charges of rioting along Outering Road in Kware, Embakasi sub-county, Nairobi, where they were arrested while preparing to set tyres on fire after barricading the road.

Prosecutors said the four were part of a group that blocked the highway during anti-government protests before they were rounded up and taken to Embakasi police station.

The tyres they had allegedly collected to place in the middle of the highway were confiscated and kept as evidence. Their accomplices escaped after police officers arrived at the scene.

But the four suspects denied involvement in the riots when they were arraigned before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga.

Their case will be mentioned on 8 June before the trial begins on 26 July this year.

Several police officers involved in the arrest of the suspects are listed as witnesses in the case.

