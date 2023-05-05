Newly wed Akothee brings Homa Bay to a standstill

Akothee's marketing of the Roan Antelope marathon, scheduled for Saturday at Ruma National Park, brought Homa Bay town to a standstill. PHOTO| GEORGE ODIWUOR

Akothee, the provocative songstress, caused a commotion in Homa Bay town and its surroundings on Thursday evening as she embarked on a promotional tour.

Akothee is one of the celebrities selected by the Homa Bay County government to promote the Roan Antelope Half Marathon to be held in Ruma National Park this Saturday.

Actress Sandra Dacha is also among those promoting the race, which aims to raise awareness about the conservation of the roan antelope.

They both traveled to Homa Bay on Thursday ahead of the event, which starts on Friday.

Akothee traveled by road from Kisumu to Homa Bay.

She had earlier posted pictures of her arrival at the Kisumu International Airport on her social media pages.

The singer’s arrival in Homa Bay town was far from ordinary – she made a grand entrance that screamed “boss lady.”

Her arrival was marked by a convoy of sleek black luxury cars flanked by burly men in dark suits and sunglasses.

And if that wasn’t enough, her car had its original number plate swapped for a custom one that read “MADAM BOSS.”

The spectacle certainly turned heads and piqued the curiosity of the town’s residents, who were eager to learn more about this mysterious and powerful figure.

People who knew her probably wanted to see her in person.

As Akothee’s convoy rolled into the center of Homa Bay town, bikers joined in and honked their horns, adding to the commotion.

Eventually, the convoy pulled over in front of a popular supermarket, and chaos ensued as people crowded around to catch a glimpse of the superstar.

Fans were so eager to see her that it made it difficult for her to exit the car and do her shopping. Some fans even went inside the store to buy basics on her behalf, and Akothee promised to cover the cost.

This isn’t the first time the singer has caused a stir in Homa Bay; she did the same thing in 2019 when she helped launch a new flight route to the county.

Even though fans were hoping for a repeat performance, Akothee sent Sh15,000 to one of her fans via mobile phone instead.

“Share the money. You can buy anything you want with it,” Akothee said while standing on the sunroof of her car.

Most people begged the musician to buy food for them.

“Nya Migori konywa (Lady of Migori, please help us),” a man shouted from the crowd.

There were also men begging for her mobile phone number, oblivious to the fact that she is a married woman.

Instead, she asked them to join her for the Saturday marathon.

