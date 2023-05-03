7 phrases used in religious settings that should be discarded





We live in an age where religion adapts to the ways of the world rather than the world adapting to the ways of God (or the Supreme Being in other faiths).

Music no longer praises God but hypes up the listener, pulpits have become entertainment stages, prayers are shorter and lack substance in the way Jesus taught us to pray, and pastors are becoming less ‘pastoral’ and more hype and salesmen selling prosperity gospel.

As the religious world evolves, Nairobi News lists some phrases that a section of religious people find offensive when used in church or towards fellow believers:

Daddy/Mummy Pastor

This phrase does not sit well with many congregants who feel that the relationship between a pastor and his congregants has crossed the boundaries of decency and respect. It is believed that when members refer to their pastors as Dad or Mum, they give them more importance as spiritual authorities than their relationship with God.

Daddy God

This phrase makes congregants cringe, especially when repeated several times during prayer.

Love on your neighbour/pastor

Is a phrase used to get the congregation to clap and celebrate a pastor or the praise and worship team; or to get congregants sitting next to each other to complement each other to break the ice. The ‘on’ has been found to be particularly off-putting. It is also often used to move a congregation to pray, praise God, and bless him for blessing his people.

God really showed up today

A phrase often used by members of the congregation who felt particularly touched by a sermon that day. In truth, God is always present, He doesn’t show up because you feel a particular service has stirred your emotions.

Holy Spirit activation

A phrase used to ask God to come through when you really need a victory – telling God that He has to show up this one time, unlike other times. The Holy Spirit does not activate and deactivate at the whim of man.

I send you my thoughts and prayers

Man cannot send man prayers. You send God your prayers for the other person. And how do you send someone your thoughts?

Everything happens for a reason

This one is especially when used when someone is going through grief or trouble.

Do you have any other phrases used in religious settings, that you think should be dumped?

Let us know…

