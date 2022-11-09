Abduba Dida guarantees Uhuru will return as president in 2027 if UDA removes presidential term limits

President William Ruto is handed the instruments of power by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he took the oath of office at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on September 13, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

President William Ruto is handed the instruments of power by his predecessor Uhuru Kenyatta after he took the oath of office at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani on September 13, 2022. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





2013 presidential aspirant Mwalimu Abduba Dida chimed in on the ongoing conversation regarding an alleged plan by President William Samoei Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to remove presidential term limits and institute an age limit instead.

In his November 8, 2022, statement, Mwalimu Dida guaranteed that should UDA continue in this course, former president Uhuru Kenyatta would make a return at State House in 2027.

“Let’s pretend that we didn’t know that a chameleon changes its colours. UDA is sailing towards Bermuda Triangle.

This will affect them more than anyone else. Let President Ruto have his 1 or 2 terms and go. Unless, of course, you want to have President Uhuru in 2027 (guaranteed),” said Mwalimu Dida in response to the plan to remove presidential term limits.

Also read: Woman hosting Samidoh in America responds to Karen Nyamu’s diss

The Nation reported on November 8, 2022, that UDA’s Fafi MP Salah Yakub revealed a plan by his colleagues to amend a constitution to replace the two-term presidential limit with an age limit of 75 years.

It should be noted that President Ruto is currently 55 years old, while former president Uhuru Kenyatta is 61 years old.

President Ruto’s main challenger in the recent August 2022 presidential election, Raila Amollo Odinga, is currently 77 years old. There were claims that he would take another stab at the presidency in the next election after losing to Ruto with a difference of 200,000 votes.

The Nation further reported that Mr. Yakub said there had been closed-door discussions on the proposal but refused to divulge the names of the Parliamentarians behind the new development or whether it has the blessing of the UDA party top brass.

Also read: Interesting facts emerge about Bob Collymore’s two wills written before his death

President Ruto’s close aides would later say that the President, his party, and his allies had no intention to amend the constitution and that Mr. Yakub’s revelations did not reflect where UDA stood.

This revelation by Mr. Yakub stirred Kenyans who compared the plan to give sitting president years in power to how former president Daniel Arap Moi (now deceased) ran the country for 24 years before he was challenged in an election.

The plan was also said to be an alleged plot to lock out Raila Odinga from vying again after attempting to do so five times but slightly missing out on clinching the top seat.

Also, read our top stories today:

411 secrets: Comedian with KRA drama buys wife posh car

‘Oh! He died a painful death,’ Wife of pilot in Precision Air crash reveals last moments

411 secrets: Rebellious rich kid gets baby with politician

Revealed: Why Zuchu’s mum Khadija Kopa is charging Sh300 for Mombasa show