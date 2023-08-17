Abeneko lights up Alliance Française with energetic showcase (Photos)

Abeneko (right) and Guitarists Ma’Okota performing on stage during the Showcase Wednesday held at Alliance Francaise on August 16, 2023. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu

Abeneko (right) and Guitarists Ma’Okota performing on stage during the Showcase Wednesday held at Alliance Francaise on August 16, 2023. PHOTO| Francis Nderitu





Nairobi’s music enthusiasts were treated to an electrifying Afrobeats and bongo fusion experience as Abeneko, the Tanzanian musical sensation, took center stage at the Alliance Française Gardens for Showcase Wednesday, August 16.

The artist’s performance, brimming with high-energy vibes and catchy tunes, captivated the crowd in attendance.

Hailing from Tanzania, Abeneko’s artistic repertoire spans multiple dimensions. He is not just a singer and songwriter, but also a skilled guitarist, dynamic dancer, and proficient choreographer.

This eclectic skill set transforms him into an all-encompassing live entertainer. Backed by a talented live band, Abeneko delivered an enthralling performance that spanned over an hour.

He treated the audience to a selection of his most cherished hits, including crowd favorites like Mshakunaku, Tupishe, and Salam.

Showcase Wednesday, a recurring event, has solidified its reputation as a prominent platform for contemporary African artists to present their musical prowess to Kenyan fans.

Regularly scheduled every few weeks, the event attracts a diverse audience spanning various age groups.

The musical extravaganza commenced shortly after 7 PM, with the audience gradually being swept away by the escalating excitement.

Abeneko took the opportunity to introduce a guest artist, Akoth Jumadi, to the stage. Akoth Jumadi, a Kenyan musician known for hits like Mi an We and Jangolo, added her unique flavor to the evening’s musical experience.

The evening reached its crescendo with fans on their feet, enthusiastically applauding the remarkable showcase both Abeneko and Akoth Jumadi presented.

The energetic performances left an indelible mark, reminding everyone of the profound power of live music to inspire and connect.

