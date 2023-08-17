Police launch manhunt for Kibra gang who robbed Citizen TV journalists





Police in Nairobi are on the trail of a Kibra based gang which attacked and stole valuables from journalists.

Nairobi News understands the journalists, who are attached to the Royal Media Services, were accosted by the gang while on duty on August 15, 2023.

The journalists lost money and a camera.

“The incident happened at around Lindi area. The armed gunmen accosted the journalists and also demanded they hand over their mobile phones,” a police report seen by Nairobi News reads in part.

The journalists were identified as Kairu Wachira, Samuel Mwangi and Ian Odhiambo.

By the time police officers arrived at the scene the gang had disappeared.

No arrests have made so far.

Meanwhile, In Embakasi police managed to arrest a suspect who was armed with a shotgun that had 27 bullets.

Police say members of the public tipped officers over the matter and they set a trap which he led to his arrest.

They say he is a former soldier who worked with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

Interestingly the suspect had loaded a telescopic sight on the short gun.

And in Mwihoko area of Kiambu County, police are still in pursuit of a gang that has been terrorizing locals.

Locals within Mwihoko have consistently raised concerns over a gang that was terrorizing them at gunpoint.

They say that they have been consistently been hearing gunshots while they are dead asleep which is now a matter of concern.

