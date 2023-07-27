Activist Boniface Mwangi labels Ruto’s government ‘illegitimate’

President William Ruto confers with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport after he arrived back in the country on March 30, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

Activist Boniface Mwangi has branded the Kenya Kwanza government “illegitimate” and accused it of being afraid of the truth. Mwangi has also accused President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of perpetuating a culture of pettiness.

Speaking on Citizen TV, Mwangi expressed his deep concern about the current state of affairs in Kenya and what he termed as reckless actions by the government. The vocal activist said a government that fears the truth cannot be considered legitimate.

“Right now, we have a government that is afraid of being told the truth. This kind of government loses its legitimacy in the eyes of the people,” Mwangi said.

“The pettiness that Uhuru led this country with is the pettiness that Ruto is trying to repeat. It’s a disheartening trend that undermines the principles of good governance and responsible leadership,” he added.

Mwangi further expressed his concern over what he perceives as a troubling focus of the President, claiming President William Ruto is prioritizing his own political agenda over the welfare of Kenyans.

The activist said President Ruto and Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome should be held accountable for the loss of lives during the anti-government that have rocked the country in recent times.

He also called for thorough investigations into the circumstances that led to these unfortunate incidents, claiming there is a killer squad within the National Police Service.

“In 2017 I was shot along Kenyatta Avenue when Koome was the Nairobi County Commander. There is a rogue militia in the police service. On Athi River, some people came in Subarus, with no number plates while in civilians and were shooting everywhere,” he said.

The activist faulted Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition, as the Opposition, for what he termed as a failure to hold violators of the Constitution to account.

According to Mwangi, the Raila Odinga-led opposition should have objected the nomination of Koome as the Inspector General of Police.

“Azimio is actually failing by not talking about these things in parliament and they also failed by allowing Koome to become the IG,” he said.

Mwangi’s sentiments came in the wake of reports that at least 9 people died during recent anti-government protests that happened in various parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday said one police officer was killed and 305 injured during the protests.

“The National Police Service also lost 158 vehicles which were either burnt down or severely damaged by criminals masquerading as protesters,” Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said.

“More than 850 shops and other business premises were also broken into and looted while 199 buildings were destroyed and various public utilities worth billions of shillings vandalized,” he added.

