Why Kiamaiko carwash owner was shot by police, prompting riots

Galano Hassan Yusuf who was shot dead by police in Kiamaiko. PHOTO| COURTESY

A fatal shooting on Tuesday, July 25, sparked two days of riots in Kiamaiko Area in Nairobi. Police have now revealed why the businessman was shot.

Galano Hassan Yusuf, 33, was shot during a confrontation between locals at his car wash and police over an attempt by police to arrest two of his workers.

On Wednesday, police revealed that the father of three was arrested last month over claims of narcotics trafficking.

According to the police, Galano was one of seven suspects arrested on June 17, 2023, for allegedly dealing drugs in the area.

Police said more than 10 kilos of weed, 450 rolls of the same substance, scales, daggers, and suspected stolen gas cylinders were recovered during the midnight raid on Saturday.

A vehicle suspected to have been used to distribute the drugs in various parts of the city was also impounded.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, parts of Nairobi’s Outering Road were rendered impassable for hours after angry protesters blocked the road over the fatal shooting that left one dead and two with bullet wounds.

The incident happened when a police operation to recover a stolen motorcycle turned tragic and sparked two days of clashes between area residents and police officers.

The chaos spilled over to Outering Road, Juja Road, and adjacent roads, where protesters blocked routes and engaged police in running battles.

Police said they had gone into the area to recover a stolen motorcycle when the operation turned tragic. This was after some residents started stoning the officers.

An autopsy done on Galano, who was an operator of a car wash in the O-Zone area, showed the bullet was fired from the back and went through the mouth.

Two other people were shot in the neck and thigh during the Tuesday incident.

Two suspects, identified as James Mwangi and Billgum Ambusi, were arrested.

Nairobi police boss Adamson Bungei said that three police officers were injured as they retrieved the body of Galano to the mortuary.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) said it was investigating the shooting.

The family now demands justice, accusing the police of acting as prosecutor and judge.

