Actor Baha’s girlfriend explains break-up post





Ex-Machachari actor Baha’s girlfriend Georgina Njenga has explained why she uploaded a post on social media indicating she’d broken up with him.

The post was later deleted.

The post made on her Insta stories said, “Me and Tyler are no longer together due to unsolvable issues.”

In a twist and turn of events, Georgina clarified: “Gosh waking up to many texts and missed calls, we were just playing a truth and dare game with my friends, no wonder it did not even last in my story for 10 minutes.”

Baha-born Tyler Mbaya and Georgina disclosed they were expecting their first child in early 2022.

Posting a photo of her baby bump, Georgina said: “When I first found out about you, I was happy and scared at the same time, but one thing I knew for real is I needed you. The last few months have not been easy, but your little kicks make everything worth it. We love you so much and can’t wait to meet you.”

In a recent question and answer session on her Instagram stories, Georgina, also a YouTube content creator, disclosed she was not going to have another child.

“As far as I’m concerned right now I’m done. It would take a whole village to convince me to go back to that room,” read the content creator’s response.

Having welcomed their bouncing baby girl in mid-this year and on Tyler’s birth date, the two love birds unveiled her face last month with her Instagram account garnering more than 13k followers.

Despite their publicity, Baha and Georgina are one of the few young celebrity couples who have not shied away from sharing their love story and journey with their fans as they continue to serve couple goals on social media.

