Akothee’s daughters open up on mom’s second nuptials





Kenyan singer cum entrepreneur Esther Akoth alias Akothee’s daughters have shared what they feel about their mother’s wedding while congratulating her as her big day approaches.

In a video on Sauti TV, after her daughter Prudence aka Fancy Makadia jetted into the country and was received by her siblings and mother, the three daughters never shied to explain what they felt.

Also read: Why it costs 700K: All about Akothee’s bespoke designer wedding dress

Celine Dion popularly known as Rue Baby, shared that there is how a woman wants to be treated by a man she loves.

“You want your man to be thoughtful. You go together, there are flowers, gifts…but you see men our age, it is just twa twa.”

Akothe”s first born daughter, Vesha Okello said, “Above all we want mom to be happy. You know happiness is paramount. We want you mom to be loved unapologetically. We want you to enjoy being married to Omosh and to just be in the moment.”

Fancy asked her mother to ignore the negative comments about having so many husbands adding, “I want you to be happy and you love yourself just as you have been doing.”

Also read: Akothee’s wedding: Is it real or just another music video

Akothee’s signature wedding is slotted to take place in a few days time and she has been keeping her fans up to speed with what she has been up to in terms of preparations.

In prior social media announcements, the outspoken mother of five claimed that her wedding would cost Sh 7 million.

She also claimed that she bought her Switzerland Atelier Couture wedding dress by Mery’s for Sh 700,000 and shoes for over Sh 100,000.

Further, Akothee has revealed that after her 10th April wedding in Kenya, she shall host another one in Switzerland, where her hubby comes from.

“The whole of this year, Akothee is getting married 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Invite and card only. 🤣🤣🤣10th July diaspora Switzerland Ndaniii,” she said.

The two love birds met in France and were linked by her long-time friend, Pius.

Also read: Akothee unveils guest rules ahead of hyped wedding