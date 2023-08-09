Alai criticises Azimio leaders’ flamboyant arrival at Bomas for bilateral talks





Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly, Robert Alai, has voiced his disapproval of the ostentatious arrival of Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s team led by Kalonzo Musyoka at Bomas of Kenya for the bilateral talks with the Kenya Kwanza camp.

In a post on his social media platform, the outspoken MCA expressed his concern over the extravagant display of luxury vehicles by the Azimio team, emphasizing the contrast with the discussions that revolve around the common mwanainchi (citizen).

“Our leaders should embrace simplicity. Why do we roll up in LX570s to discuss matters affecting the Wananchi? Our PR approach misses the mark every time. Kalonzo Musyoka, can we take a different approach? Let’s consider using Uber or your rusty old Nissan Patrol,” Alai commented on a video showcasing the arrival of Kalonzo and his colleagues at Bomas.

Also read: Why Babu Owino and Robert Alai are against talks with Kenya Kwanza

The video depicted Azimio leaders, selected to lead the negotiations, arriving in a convoy of approximately eight vehicles.

Kalonzo, along with former Defence Minister Eugene Wamalwa and Jeremiah Kioni, made a striking entrance, which Alai deemed incongruent with the discussions focused on the high cost of living.

Despite an initial setback in negotiations through the bipartisan committee, Azimio now pledges to engage in constructive dialogue to comprehensively address the nation’s challenges. The coalition’s leaders are advocating for transparency, respect, and efficiency throughout the negotiation process.

Azimio has established a technical and legal team led by Jeremiah Kioni, the Secretary General of the Jubilee Party, to enhance their representation and participation in the talks.

Meanwhile, the opposition maintains its agenda, which includes addressing the cost of living, conducting an audit of the 2022 presidential election results, reformation of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, measures to safeguard political parties from interference, and resolving unresolved constitutional matters.

In contrast, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, who leads the Kenya Kwanza team in the negotiations, has categorically stated that they will not delve into discussions regarding the cost of living and the audit of presidential election results.

Also read: Why Alai is not amused with Munya’s ‘sudden’ appearance at Azimio meetings