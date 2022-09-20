All grown: Mama Baha gushes over her 5-month-old son





Former Machachari actress Wanjiku Mburu alias Mama Baha has gushed over her 5-month-old son.

Posting a video of her and the son, Ms Mburu said, “Guka taught #jr how to high five🖐️😄#raisingjr.”

Ms Mburu and her husband David Kinyast announced they were expecting their first child in February 2022.

She shared the good news just days after she celebrated her 39th birthday, revealing that she considers her husband, David, an answered prayer.

In 2018, Ms Mburu purposed fasting and prayer for a child. God answered her prayer.

“A boy and a girl. I was like, okay, let me wait, two years later, I had not even found someone.”

When she got pregnant, she was still in doubt until her baby bump started showing.

“To tell you the truth, I was not convinced. It was a good surprise, I told God sorry for doubting. I have been looking [for a child] and I love children, I was dealing with children all along but not my own.

I started acting with my young Milly at the age of 6 months. I have also been brought up in a family set up and children are something I wanted to have, but I said, in case I don’t have one, it is still okay,” she said.

The TV actress also revealed she made a prayer to God for a husband and on February 2, 2021, God answered her prayer.

She mentioned that they met at the Ngong Hills, which is a popular hiking destination.

