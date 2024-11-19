Amapiano star Virgo Deep among 30 acts headlining Kilifi’s Beneath The Baobab festival





Amapiano star Virgo Deep and Berlin-based DJ Natalie Robinson one of the breaking artists of house music are among the international stars set to headline this year’s Beneath The Baobabs festival in Kilifi, which will feature over 30 acts on five stages over two nights.

Virgo will be among the first batch of artists to entertain revelers on the first day during the two days and nights of New Year’s Eve.

Veteran Kenyan alternative music star, DJ, and producer Blinky Bill will also be among the performers on the opening night, alongside Ugandan Kampire and another South African act, Desiree. Emmanuel Jal is also on the bill. Other acts include Hiribae, MGM, Ghedi, Tina Ardor, Soulful, DJ Miss Ray, and KNVL. More acts will be announced in the coming days.

This year’s festival celebrates ten years of providing a platform for contemporary Kenyan music, art, and dance while celebrating one of the most beautiful regions on the Kenyan coast.

The festival has grown to become one of Kenya’s premier international events showcasing the best in contemporary dance music and performance. This year the festival has invited headliners from East and South Africa, with a special focus on Mijikenda and Swahili bands, MCs, DJs, and performers.

According to the organizers, Beneath The Baobabs Festival’s line-up over the years has consistently emphasized the Kenyan electronic music scene, which always goes unnoticed, to exciting emerging acts that are changing the landscape in East Africa and beyond.

Set in 50 acres of pristine, enchanted baobab forest, upstream from Takaungu Creek and five kilometers from the Indian Ocean, the festival provides the perfect tropical backdrop for an immersive experience of contemporary and traditional Kenyan culture.

All five of the festival’s stages are built into the forest environment, supported by high-quality sound, lighting, floor performers, art installations, and décor, each of which plays a vital role in creating a truly transformative experience for the audience. The tropical setting is enhanced by viewing platforms 30 meters above the forest floor, with an abundance of giant baobab, tamarind, and neem trees providing shade and relaxation.

Accommodation is best found on-site in the well-equipped Free Camping and camping zones.