Amason Kingi elected, sworn-in as Speaker of the Senate





Former governor of Kilifi County Amason Kingi has been elected Speaker of the Senate. Mr Kingi won the seat after garnering 46 out 66 votes in an exercise that was conducted shortly after senators allied Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition staged a walk out.

The Senators stormed out of the Senate just moments after the clerk, Jeremiah Nyengenye announced that Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had withdrawn from the Speaker’s race.

Narok Senator, Ledama ole Kina and his Kisii Counterpart Richard Onyonka led the Azimio allied leaders in the protest.

Senator of Homa Bay County Moses Kajwang said they decided not to participate in the process having raised integrity issues of some of the candidates who were running for the seat.

“Nominated senators were only gazetted late yesterday hence disenfranchising them yet they are also qualified to vie,” Senator Kajwang said.

Shortly after his election, Mr Kingi was sworn-in before delivering his acceptance speech. Mr Kingi now succeeds Ken Lusaka who was elected Governor of Bungoma County in the August 9 General Election.

More to follow…