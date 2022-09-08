Mike Sonko’s daughter Saumi Mbuvi pondering weight-loss surgery





Saumu Mbuvi, the eldest daughter of former Nairobi governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is thinking of undergoing cosmetic surgery.

Saumu made the revelation on Wednesday while responding to a question regarding her weights after giving birth to two children, in a Q&A session with her fans on Instagram.

“Of late I don’t know (my current weight) but I’m really considering doing a gastric bypass soon. I miss being tiny. Ama ningojee mwili mpya enye nitapewa mbinguni (Or I should wait for the new body that I will be given in Heaven),” Saumu said.

Also read: Why I still look big! Willis Raburu explains slow cosmetic surgery progress

In 2017, Saumu had her first baby, a girl, with her ex, Benson Gatu before the couple broke up over claims of infidelity.

She later met and fell in love with her second baby daddy, former Lamu senator Anwar Loitiptip and had a child in March 2020 – another daughter.

She went from being petite to having features normally associated with pregnancy weight gain including a rounded face, belly baby fat and a thicker upper and lower back.

Should she go through with the weight loss surgery, she will become the latest Kenyan celebrity who have undergone the process.

Also read: Willis Raburu: I spent Sh900,000 to lose my weight

Citizen TV journalist Willis Raburu, Instagram influencer Risper Faith, singer Tanasha Donna and actress Catherine Kamau have also undergone gastric bypass surgery.

Nairobi News previously reported that the average cost of weight loss surgery in Kenya is in the range of Sh 600,000 upwards.

Tanasha Donna reportedly still owes Sh850,000 for her butt enhancement operation, Raburu paid Sh 900,000 for his gastric bypass, Risper faith paid Sh 450,000 for a failed liposuction procedure but is planning to spend Sh 850,000 more for a mini gastric bypass surgery while Kate Actress paid Sh 300,000 for a gastric balloon to be inserted into her stomach in a bid to curb obesity.

Also read: Sheila Mwanyigha almost unrecognizable after massive weight loss