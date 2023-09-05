Amber Ray sets record straight on nature of relationship with Brown Mauzo

Socialite Faith Makau aka Amber Ray attends a media briefing at Boulevard Hotel in Nairobi on June 9, 2023. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL

In the world of showbiz and social media, rumors and speculations often swirl around celebrities and their personal lives.

Over the past few years, one such rumor involving socialite Amber Ray and singer Brown Mauzo has made headlines.

This was after an alleged kissing photo of the duo surfaced online.

However, Amber Ray has now come forward to clarify the nature of her relationship with Brown Mauzo, especially in the wake of his separation from Vera Sidika.

Amber Ray addressed claims that she was romantically involved with Brown Mauzo during an interview with Oga Obinna.

She unequivocally stated that there was never any romantic relationship between them.

Instead, she described their interaction as purely business-driven.

According to Amber Ray, Brown Mauzo approached her with a request to take a photograph together, with the intention of gaining publicity.

She clarified their engagement was strictly professional, and no romantic connection ever existed between them.

Amber Ray also dispelled the notion that she received any payment for the photo, explaining that Brown Mauzo couldn’t afford her services.

“We never dated. It was purely business. We have never even kissed. That is the truth. That was business. He wanted clout, so he asked me to take a picture. But he didn’t pay me. I just helped him.”

Despite the rumors, it seems that Amber Ray and Brown Mauzo are not just connected by past interactions.

They have recently announced a new collaboration, further emphasizing the business aspect of their relationship.

This development comes shortly after Brown Mauzo’s public announcement of his separation from Vera Sidika.

Taking to Instagram on August 4, 2023, Amber Ray shared news of their joint venture.

On September 16, 2023, the entertainers will join forces with other celebrities in the industry for an event in Mwea.

The event will be hosted by Amber Ray and Brown Mauzo, with the talented DJs Pierra Makena and DJ Lisney serving as mixmasters.

Amber Ray and Vera Sidika have both made a return to the socialite scene after welcoming their respective second children.

