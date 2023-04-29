Angry mob lynches two suspected thugs in Homa Bay county





Two suspected criminals were on Wednesday evening killed by an angry mob in Kajulu sub-location, Rangwe constituency, Homa Bay County, following a wave of muggings and thefts of household properties in the area.

The victims, identified as Victor Odhiambo and Peter Ouko, were allegedly part of a gang suspected of robbing women and traders in Sinema and Asumbi market centers.

Armed with stones and clubs, the mob cornered Odhiambo at Nyawawa market before taking him to Kajulu, where they stoned and beat him to death.

Later, the mob went to Ouko’s home in Wikoteng sub-location, killed him and burned his house down.

By the time the police arrived, both suspects were dead. The incident came following increased complaints from residents, particularly women and traders, about rampant thefts of their goods.

Also read: How policeman robbed businessmen of Sh2.8million while posing as DCI officer

Kajulu senior assistant chief, Alloys Otieno, said the residents believed the two deceased men were among those who had raided a clergy member’s home, stolen household items and sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

Otieno explained that the gangs usually operate in the evenings when businesses close. Some break into premises, while others target traders on their way home from the market.

The suspects have been known to steal household items such as utensils, electronics, clothes and money.

Also read: Victims’ families angered by four-year sentence for driver who killed Gladwell Otieno’s son

Odhiambo was reportedly found wearing a stolen coat by a local resident, who then mobilized villagers to kill him. The mob also torched the homes of four other suspected criminals.

According area residents, before his death, Odhiambo named Ouko as his accomplice, prompting the mob to seek him out and kill him.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Meanwhile, County Police Commander Samson Kinne has said they are searching for criminals who have been terrorizing residents.

He urged residents to report suspects to the police instead of taking the law into their own hands.

“Like now, we don’t know where the associates of the deceased suspects escaped,” Kinne said.

Also read: How Ruiru man who killed his girlfriend lied to her bosses that she had quit