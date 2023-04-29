Uhuru’s daughter Ngina spotted walking freely in Nairobi’s CBD





A video has emerged showing former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta walking freely on the streets of Nairobi in the company of two white men.

In the undated video, which appears to have been shot recently, Ngina and the two men look casual with each of them carrying an umbrella, as they stroll on Kimathi Street.

At one point, one of the men puts his arm across Ngina’s shoulder as they walk, looking unbothered by the public.

The former First Family’s only daughter is known to keep her private life away from the public.

Ngina is married to Alex Mwai son of the Karen Club General Manager Mr Sam Mwai. Alex is an Investment Director at Hesabu and previously worked with Ken Gen company.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree from Dedham University in the UK and ABF from IEB school in Real Madrid.

The couple welcomed their first child two years ago. The entire pregnancy was kept a secret as was the birth and the baby’s gender.

Ngina and Alex got married in a traditional wedding in July 2022. Going by photos shared by close friends who attended the ceremony, the wedding theme was African attire and the colour blue dominated the event.

Ngina wore a stylish purple hat and a matching floral African dress with a pearl necklace.

Among those who attended the wedding was President Kenyatta’s mother Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina and former Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe.

Since the wedding, Ngina had not been seen in public for many months until the video of her walking on the streets of Nairobi emerged.

In 2019, Ngina challenged youths not only in Kenya but in Africa to study specific courses that address specific needs in their location.

“It is a pleasure for me to be part of a forum discussing such an important issue that affects us throughout the continent. There’s a saying, give a man a fish and feed him for one day, show him how to fish and feed him for a lifetime,” Ngina said during a African Philanthropy Forum.

Gracing the forum as the Director of Kenyatta Trust Foundation, Ngina urged the youth to seek education and skills that can address their development and economic needs.

