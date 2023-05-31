Anita Nderu over the moon after attending Beyonce’s concert in London





Media personality Anita Nderu recently jetted off to London to celebrate her post-birthday festivities, and one event stood out above the rest.

The former NTV talk show host revealed that she had the incredible opportunity to join the crowd of fans at Beyoncé’s highly anticipated Renaissance 2023 tour.

The iconic singer’s Monday night performance at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium left fans buzzing with excitement.

Anita, known for her vibrant style choices, sported a silver one-piece suit and high heels as she immersed herself in the electric atmosphere of the concert.

She shared her gratitude to her husband for what she described as the best birthday gift a girl could ever ask for.

“Still in disbelief. Thank you, Mr. Raftery! Best birthday gift ever,” Anita captioned a video of Beyoncé’s captivating dance moves.

Also read: Adelle Onyango co-host Season 2 of Pan-African health show ‘Back To Doc’

In another video, Anita expressed her enthusiasm for the performance, regretting not having purchased a standing ticket.

She found herself on her feet for most of the show, thoroughly enjoying Queen Bey’s mesmerizing performance.

The prices for Beyoncé’s UK tour dates range from £56.25 (Sh9,635.46) for a seated ticket to £106.80 (Sh18,297.02) for a standing ticket, plus fees.

VIP packages, offering exclusive perks, range from £1,960 (Sh 335,789.91) to an astonishing £2,400 (Sh411,171.31).

Beyoncé’s tour will continue in London until June 4th, with five consecutive nights at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Also read: Khaligraph, Nadia Mukami criticizes Eric Omondi for clout chasing

The opening night featured a special appearance by her daughter, Blue Ivy, who joined the performance as a dancer, while husband Jay Z watched from a VIP box.

Beyoncé astounded the crowd with a three-hour non-stop spectacle, showcasing her immense talent and captivating stage presence.

Among the notable attendees in the audience at the London show were pop sensation Dua Lipa, supermodel Naomi Campbell and renowned matriarch Kris Jenner.

The UK leg of Beyoncé’s world tour began on May 18, 2023 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, followed by a performance in Sunderland.

Fans worldwide have eagerly awaited the Renaissance 2023 tour, which promises to deliver unforgettable moments and a stunning display of Beyoncé’s artistry.

Also read: Brown Mauzo breaks silence following split with Vera Sidika