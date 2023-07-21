Azimio alleges Mathare MP Antony Oluoch abducted by unknown individuals





The Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition alleges that Mathare lawmaker, Hon Antony Oluoch, was abducted by unidentified individuals on Thursday, July 20, evening while refuelling his car at a Shell petrol station near Nakumatt Junction on Ngong Road.

In their social media, the coalition said he was whisked away in a vehicle with Tanzanian number plates.

However, the coalition added that it is unclear where lawmaker Oluoch has been taken.

“Mathare MP, Hon Antony Oluoch, has been whisked away in a vehicle with TZ plates while refueling at the Shell station near Nakumatt Junction on Ngong Road. Several Subaru cars were spotted around the scene. However, it remains unclear where he has been taken to. We will keep y’all updated,” the coalition said on Thursday evening through a Twitter post.

Mr Oluoch is one of several Azimio la Umoja leaders and supporters who have been arrested during the ongoing three-day anti-government demonstrations to lower the cost of living.

Meanwhile, Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga has urged the government to release the arrested leaders and his supporters.

Among the arrested leaders are Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, produced today (July 20) and was arraigned at Milimani Law court alongside Bunge la Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth aka Gaucho.

Others arrested included Kilifi South Member of Parliament Ken Chonga, Teddy Mwambire, Speaker Kilifi County, Nairobi MCAs Wilfred Odallo (Mabatini), Redson Onyango (Ngei), Erick Otieno and Anthony Otsula who are budget officers at the Nairobi County Assembly.

Additionally, Dennis Onyango, Raila’s spokesman, was also abducted from his house, while unknown individuals similarly abducted Odinga’s bodyguard Maurice Ogeta.

