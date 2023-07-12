Azimio demos rock Gachagua’s backyard

A man lights up tyres on the road in Nyeri town to protest over the high cost of living in the country on July 12, 2023. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Nyeri County has joined the list of regions that on Wednesday heeded calls by Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga for countrywide protests over the skyrocketing cost of living.

On Wednesday a group of irate youths lit bonfires on the roads in Nyeri town as the protests rocked several parts of the country.

Deemed as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s backyard, Nyeri County overwhelmingly voted for President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Last week, when Mr Odinga and his allies in Azimio launched a signature collection exercise for the removal of President Ruto from office, Mt Gachagua dismissed the move as a waste of time.

Mr Gachagua said the attempt to start an impeachment process by collection signatures is futile and that Azimio la Umoja is deceiving its supporters.

“There is no provision in our Constitution giving a leeway to remove a sitting president through signatures. The Provision is that you vie in an election and win,” Mr Gachaua said.

Before assume the office of Deputy President, Mr Gachagua served as the Member of Parliament for Mathira Constituency, which is part of the larger Nyeri County.

Mr Gachagua was elected as the MP in 2017 and served until 2022 when he assumed office as the DP following Kenya Kwanza’s election victory

Protests have also been witnessed in Nakuru town where several protesters have been arrested. Nakuru town, which is perceived to be pro-government, largely voted for President Ruto during last year’s General Election.

In Nairobi, Mombasa, Nyamira, Kisii and Kisumu counties, protesters have been battling police officers since morning.

Azimio is leading the protests in a bid to force the government to address the soaring cost of living in the country. The opposition coalition is also against the Finance Bill 2023 that was recently signed into law by President Ruto.

However, the High Court suspended the implementation of the controversial bill following a petition filed by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah.

The court instead forwarded the petition to the Chief Justice Martha Koome, who will in turn appoint a three judges’ bench to hear and make a ruling on the case.

