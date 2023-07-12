Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi teargassed during protests in Kangemi

The moment Member of Parliament for Westlands Constituency, Tim Wanyonyi, was teargassed in Kangemi on July 12, 2023. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The moment Member of Parliament for Westlands Constituency, Tim Wanyonyi, was teargassed in Kangemi on July 12, 2023. PHOTOS | COURTESY





Member of Parliament for Westlands Constituency, Tim Wanyonyi was teargassed on Wednesday morning as he leads Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Coalition’s anti-government protests in Kangemi.

A video that has been circulating on various social media platforms captured Mr Wanyonyi’s entourage being teargassed by anti-riot police officers.

The MP, who was engaging fellow protesters from the sunroof of his vehicle, had to swiftly duck for cover inside his car.

Also read: Maandamano Wednesday – What to do incase you run into demonstrators

The protests over the soaring cost of living have been reported today in various counties across the country.

In Nairobi and Kisumu many businesses have been disrupted with many traders opting to stay away from the city centre.

Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga is set to address his supporters at Kamukunji grounds in Nairobi.

Also read: Maandamano and matatus strike keep Nairobians away from CBD – PHOTOS

However, the protests have been declared unlawful by the Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, who said the coalition had not notified the police.

During last week’s Saba Saba rally at Kamukunji grounds Mr Odinga said he will rally his supporters in the country to a peaceful march today. Mr Odinga has since launched a countrywide signature collection exercise aimed at stripping President William Ruto’s government of its legitimacy.