Bar manager admits to stealing from employer





A manager who stole Sh42, 630 from his employer will spend a year in jail if he fails to pay a Sh60, 000 fine.

Dominic Amoro Okari was handed the penalty by Senior Principal Magistrate Monica Maroro of Kibera law courts after he pleaded guilty to charges of stealing from his employer Susan Wangui Mwangi.

Okari admitted to stealing the cash that came to his possession by virtue of his employment on diverse dates between February 2 and May 11 this year. The office occured at a bar in Langata, Nairobi.

The court heard that Okari had been employed by Ms Mwangi to supervise the smooth operations at the bar and handle cash collections from January this year.

While the complainant was reconciling the cash records on May 12, she discovered discrepancies in the cash collected and cash at hand and she also noticed that the stock was reducing.

She realized that out of Sh185, 760 collected, only Sh143, 130 was delivered to her hence Sh42, 630 was missing.

The complainant called Okari and they both went through the records and the deficit was ascertained.

Okari pledged to pay back the cash but he failed to honour his pledge, went into hiding and stopped answering Ms. Mwangi’s calls and replying to her text messages prompting her to report the matter to the police.

He was on July 15 seen within Undungu slums and police officers traced him to his house where he was found hiding under the bed after the cops knocked on his door.

Okari pleaded with the court to allow him time to pay the complainant but his pleas landed on deaf ears.