Baringo Governor and his deputy clash over county appointments

Baringo County Governor Benjamin Cheboi (right) and his deputy Felix Maiyo. PHOTOS | JARED NYATAYA

Baringo County Governor Benjamin Cheboi (right) and his deputy Felix Maiyo. PHOTOS | JARED NYATAYA





It appears that all is not well in Baringo County after Deputy Governor Felix Maiyo registered his reservations over appointments made by his boss.

On Thursday, Governor Benjamin Cheboi released a list of 19 chief officers, an exercise that has been marked by protracted delays.

Now the Deputy Governor has hinted that he is not satisfied with the appointments made by his boss.

“Please continue praying for me… all is not well,” said deputy county boss on Friday at a function in Tenges, Baringo Central.

Also read: Nairobi Azimio MCAs claim life of County Speaker is in danger

Mr Maiyo is the son to late Charles Kipngok, who was deputy governor-elect following the August 2022 General Election.

Mr Cheboi nominated Mr Maiyo and was subsequently confirmed as deputy governor following demise of his father last year in August.

Earlier on, the deputy governor had reportedly shared in a WhatsApp group a message, expressing his disappointment with the manner in which the names were picked.

The list of chief officers has elicited sharp reactions, with some residents and leaders expressing their reservations.

Also read: Seven who conned Sameer boss of Sh10m by mimicking Uhuru set free

Sylus Tochim, a 2022 senatorial aspirant also took issue with Governor Cheboi over the appointments, a move described as having Mr Maiyo sidelined in county affairs.

“It is unfair for Mr Cheboi to ‘mistreat’ his deputy. His late father stood with him and we urge our governor not to undermine him,” said Mr Tochim, who a former Tenges MCA.

He said some constituencies have been sidelined during the hiring process.

“The appointments are marred with illegalities since those were shortlisted and took part in interviews were swapped for other positions in the final list. A professional who applied for certain dockets were placed in different departments which they had not been shortlisted in the first place,” Mr Tochim said.

Some area residents have threatened to seek court injunction to block the vetting process of the nominees.

Also read: How three suspected fraudsters obtained loans using hired cars