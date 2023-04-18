Belgut lawmaker Nelson Koech says Raila should demonstrate ‘inside Nyayo Stadium’





Belgut lawmaker Nelson Koech has hit out at Azimio la Umoja – One Kenya Alliance’s threat to resume the anti-government protests.

He further suggested the opposition should only be allowed to resume their protests in a segregated place.

The legislator said, “They are allowed to demonstrate, but by not destroying people’s properties and businesses.”

The opposition, led by Azimio leader Raila Odinga has threatened to go back to the streets adding the government appears not willing to address their outcry including addressing the cost of living the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

“If peaceful protests are what we saw; vandalizing property and traders’ businesses then they should do it at Nyayo Stadium,” suggested the vocal United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party member.

Citing Nairobi and Kisumu demonstrations by the Azimio, Mr Koech urged the government not to relent on its bid to protect people’s businesses by beefing up security in case the faction results in going back to protests.

Mr Odinga recently announced the opposition will resume street protests after Ramadhan.

Mr Odinga called off the demonstrations in March 2023, hours after President William Ruto pleaded with the opposition to engage in bipartisan talks in a bid to amicably address their concerns.

The Head of State and his team have however insisted the dialogue must be done through parliament, a condition Mr Odinga disagrees.

The two sides have already unveiled a seven-member team each, to be engaged in the negotiations.

“The leader of Azimio has fought for the democracy of this nation. Let him not destroy what he has built,” Koech urged.

Apart from restructuring the IEBC, the opposition has demanded for the reinstatement of the sacked IEBC commissioners led by Juliana Cherrera.

They have also demanded that President William Ruto’s government lowers the cost of living, and specifically the cost of Unga, petrol and school fees.

